Over 13 lakh women get KCR Kits in State

Hyderabad: Aiming to achieve "Arogya Telangana", the State government has being providing KCR KITs to ensure the healthcare of mother and infant. So far 13,29,951 beneficiaries availed the KCR kits in the State. To address the nutritional and immunization deficiencies which posed big threat to the future generations, the CM introduced KCR Kits scheme and enforced strictly.

Under the scheme, the State government is providing financial assistance of Rs12,000 for a male child born in a government hospital and Rs13,000 for a female child in four installments. This scheme also helped to reduce caesarean deliveries and maternal and child mortality.

The State Medical and Health department is also providing free of charge all kinds of medical tests and immunization vaccinations required by the mother and child from the time of conception to the post-natal period.

The KCR Kit scheme have been launched on June 2, 2017. The main objective of KCR kits is to increase birth rates, reduce maternal mortality and infant mortality in the government hospitals. The doctors and staff of the respective areas are regularly monitoring to provide hassle-free government medical care to pregnant women even after delivery.

KCR KIT benefits are being applied to the special tribal groups like Chenchu, Kolam, Konda Reddys beyond the 2nd child also. The government medical staff is providing free vaccines and vitamins to the pregnant women registered under this scheme. The government has distributed 11,82,014 KCR kits at a cost of Rs.243. 68 crore. In each kit, the government provides 15 types of items required for the health care of babies.