Over 2,100 farmers from Bethupalli benefit from Dharani

Khammam: The farmers of Bethupalli village under Sathupalli Mandal expressed happiness and conveyed special thanks to the State government for solving their land issues through the Dharani portal. They thanked the District Collector VP Gautham who took a special interest in their long pending land issues and solved them.

During the land records updation programme (LRUP) survey number 133 of Bethupalli of Sathupalli mandal was put under Prohibitory Order Book (POB) restricting all land-related transactions. The district administration took up a suo moto exercise of exclusion of eligible farmer's sub-division numbers about the survey number. As a result, a total of 1,226 farmers with an extent of 3089.01 acres of land have been excluded from POB.

Sathupalli mandal Tehsildar T Srinivas said, in a similar exercise under survey number 878-938 of the same village, an extent of 1107.13 acres of land was excluded from POB benefitting as many as 768 farmers who had not even made any application to get their grievance resolved.

Likewise, under the TM -33 module under which requests for modification of pattadar name, extent, nature of the land, and missing survey number can be made digital pattadar passbooks (e-PPBs) have been issued to 87 farmers to an extent of 354.11 acres of land, whose subdivision numbers were not entered during LRUP under survey number 133 of Bethupalli village.

Under survey number 878-938 of the same village ePPBs have been issued to 25 farmers to an extent of 42 acres of the land through the same missing survey number module. The farmers in both the above survey numbers are happy as they can now avail benefits like Rythu Bandhu, crop loans and carry out sale transactions, he said.

The district administration has also taken up suo moto exercise in Jamalapuram and Thallapenta of Yerrupalem Mandal, Mandapadu and Lankapalli villages of Penuballi Mandal to resolve bulk village-wise issues and issued PPBs to 353 farmers to an extent of 638 acres of land. Using Dharani grievance modules, the district administration has so far resolved as many as 20,251 old revenue and land issues. Since the introduction of Dharani Portal, a total of 48,530 registration has been done in the district, the officer said.