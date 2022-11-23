Over 300 Congress, BJP cadres join TRS

Yadagirigutta: DCCB chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy has called upon the leaders, activists and youth of TRS to give a strong counter to BJP leaders who are making false propaganda over the progress made by the TRS party.

Former market committee director Koya Mallikharjun from Rajapet, Congress leader Erragokula Chandraya, BJP mandal secretary Gollapally Saikumar, former chairman of milk producers association Domala Balaposhaiah, farmers association leaders Kunta Narsimhareddy, former director Ankati Ramesh, village vice president Pedola Prabhakar, mandal Congress minority cell president MdSharif from Kashagudem of Pamukunta along with 300 Congress and BJP leaders joined TRS.

Mahender Reddy welcomed them into the party fold by offering party khanduvas. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched the BRS party with the main objective of challenging the BJP's anti-people policies in the country.

He said that CM KCR is the best administrator in the country, and added that in the coming days KCR will teach lesson to BJP in both State and the Center.

Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Gaddamidi Ravinder Goud, TRS mandal president Nagirthi Rajireddy, MPP Balamani Yadagiri, ZPTC Gopal Goud, Rythu Bandhu Convener Gaute Laxman, Sarpanch Forum mandal president Srinivas Reddy, PACS Chairman Bhaskar Reddy and others took part in this programme.