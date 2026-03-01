Over 50 children benefit from free paediatric cardiology camp

Mahabubnagar: Morethan 50 children received free heart check-ups at a Mega Paediatric Cardiology Camp organized at Ravi Children’s Hospital in Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

The camp was conducted in collaboration with Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute.

The one-day camp offered free cardiac screening and expert consultations for children suffering from, or suspected to have, congenital, and acquired heart conditions.

The initiative focused on early detection, comprehensive clinical evaluation, risk assessment, and structured treatment planning to ensure timely medical intervention.

Dr V Shekar, Medical Director of Ravi Children’s Hospital and President of Ravi Foundation, emphasized the importance of such outreach initiatives. He stated that specialty health camps help bridge the healthcare gap for underprivileged children by making expert services accessible without financial burden.

Paediatric Cardiologist Dr Janakipal, representing Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, along with Dr. Praveena and their medical team, worked in coordination with Dr. Rakesh, Dr. Vamshi, and the staff of Ravi Children’s Hospital.

The camp received an encouraging response from parents across the region, many of whom expressed gratitude to the organizers for their compassionate and professional services.