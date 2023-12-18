Over 60 Ayyappa devotees stranded at RGIA

Hyderabad: Over 60 Ayyappa devotees remained stranded at Shamshabad International Airport since Sunday afternoon, following a ‘technical glitch’ in the Air India flight. The airlines could not arrange another flight by night for the devotees flying to Kochi prompting protests.

According to devotees numbering around 63 were on their way for pilgrimage whose flight should have been taken off by 2.45 pm. But owing to a purported technical glitch the flight was not only delayed but also failed to take off.

“We were supposed to return by day after completing the rituals in the return flight. Now we are stranded for almost a day. After we had checked in, they had first told us that there would be a 2-hour delay. But we have been waiting for hours and it has not been resolved nor an alternate arrangement was made,” lamented a devotee at the Airport.

The issue came to light after one of the devotees along with others send the video online. When The Hans India tried to contact the Air India authorities for clarification there was no response.