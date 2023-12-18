Live
- IAF personnel detained in Bengal’s Barrackpore for firing at cop's house
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
Just In
Over 60 Ayyappa devotees stranded at RGIA
Over 60 Ayyappa devotees remained stranded at Shamshabad International Airport since Sunday afternoon, following a ‘technical glitch’ in the Air India flight.
Hyderabad: Over 60 Ayyappa devotees remained stranded at Shamshabad International Airport since Sunday afternoon, following a ‘technical glitch’ in the Air India flight. The airlines could not arrange another flight by night for the devotees flying to Kochi prompting protests.
According to devotees numbering around 63 were on their way for pilgrimage whose flight should have been taken off by 2.45 pm. But owing to a purported technical glitch the flight was not only delayed but also failed to take off.
“We were supposed to return by day after completing the rituals in the return flight. Now we are stranded for almost a day. After we had checked in, they had first told us that there would be a 2-hour delay. But we have been waiting for hours and it has not been resolved nor an alternate arrangement was made,” lamented a devotee at the Airport.
The issue came to light after one of the devotees along with others send the video online. When The Hans India tried to contact the Air India authorities for clarification there was no response.