Owaisi, KCR playing politics with religion before civic polls: Nizamabad MP Arvind

Nizamabad: MP Dharmapuri Arvind criticized AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for creating communal riots, seeking political benefits in the upcoming municipal elections.

In a press note released here on Thursday, Arvind alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Owaisi are exposing their narrow tendencies of playing religious politics before the civic polls. He accused both KCR and Owaisi of misleading the public by making unnecessary statements about National Register of Citizens (NRC), despite the fact that the people of this country have nothing to do with the original Citizenship Amendment Act.

'Owaisi even took out a rally in Nizamabad without prior permission from the police. Now, MIM is going to hold another rally with the support of KCR,' he pointed out.

Stating that Owaisi's comments on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that it was anti-Muslim, religious and unconstitutional are meaningless, MP Arvind advised the MIM leader to approach court if he thinks the CAA is unconstitutional.

The MP questioned how religious rallies could be taken out when the code of conduct of municipal elections is in order. He ridiculed that KCR became a puppet in Owaisi's hands and playing as per their order, risking the State's harmony.

The MP said that he had written a letter to the Collector and the Police Commissioner asking them not to allow Owaisi rally to maintain harmony in the city.