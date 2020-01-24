Top
Owaisi shifts venue for Anti-CAA protest after police deny permission at Charminar

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi agreed to hold the protest at Khilwat ground against CAA, NRC and NPR after the police denied permission...

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi agreed to hold the protest at Khilwat ground against CAA, NRC and NPR after the police denied permission at Charminar. The protest will begin on January 25th midnight welcoming the Republic Day by hoisting the National flag.

Owaisi had proposed the protest meeting at the Charminar which was rejected by the police. The police then advised shifting the venue to nearby Khilwat ground.

The protest meeting will see renowned poets Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Latha Haya.

Earlier, on Thursday, the BJP state in-charge K Laxman met Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and urged him not to give permission for AIMIM to stage the protest on January 25. He also alleged that the police had denied permission for several programmes proposed by BJP.

