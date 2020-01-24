Owaisi shifts venue for Anti-CAA protest after police deny permission at Charminar

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi agreed to hold the protest at Khilwat ground against CAA, NRC and NPR after the police denied permission at Charminar. The protest will begin on January 25th midnight welcoming the Republic Day by hoisting the National flag.

बेशक @rahatindori साहब!



On night of 25th January, at Khilwat Grounds, we'll join Rahat sahab to celebrate our dear Republic & to defend it against #CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/4q0bPojdCV — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 24, 2020

Owaisi had proposed the protest meeting at the Charminar which was rejected by the police. The police then advised shifting the venue to nearby Khilwat ground.

Police rejected permission for protest meeting at Charminar, they'd advised us to instead move it to nearby KHILWAT GROUND which we've accepted.

Poets' Protest Meeting against #CAA_NRC_NPR will begin on 25th night & we'll welcome India's Republic Day by hoisting tiranga at 12 AM pic.twitter.com/5kngcWvqNa — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 23, 2020

The protest meeting will see renowned poets Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Latha Haya.

Earlier, on Thursday, the BJP state in-charge K Laxman met Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and urged him not to give permission for AIMIM to stage the protest on January 25. He also alleged that the police had denied permission for several programmes proposed by BJP.