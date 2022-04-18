Paddy procurement goes on smoothly in Nalgonda dist

Nalgonda: Paddy procurement in erstwhile Nalgonda is going on in a smooth manner as the respective district administration arranged very few centers at an initial stage as per the need. More than 900 procurement centres are going to be established on the lines of yesteryears in the district.

According to Civil Supplies official Venkateshwarlu, like the previous year, 384 procurement centres are established in Nalgonda district.

As many as 10 procurement centres established in the district as procurement started on April 13 as per the directions of State government and the number will increase gradually to cater to the needs of the farmers, he added.

he said there is a need of 1 crore gunny bags to transport the estimated paddy of 5.75 lakh tonnes from procurement centres in the district and added that DM and Civil Supplies officials are capable enough to arrange the required gunny bags.

As many as 4 lakh gunny bags are with the department and are being supplied to the establishing centre. Also, 50 lakh gunny bags are with millers and dealers also have gunny bags to whom rice will be supplied, he informed.

The State government agreed to provide 50 lakh gunny bags to the district and will reach the district in a couple of days, he added.

As much as 7.84 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured through procurement centres organised by IKP and PACS in the last Yasangi, he said, adding that payments to farmers were made successfully in 10 days on submission of relevant documents, the DSO explained.

He said MSP of Rs 1,960 per quintal paddy will be made within three days if farmers bring the produce to the procurement centers with recommended moisture content, by producing a copy of pattadar passbook, Aadhar number and bank account, at the same time, organizers of procurement have to online the details of procurement in software provided.

Explaining about the storage issues of procured paddy, he informed that they are going to use the open places in mills and godowns of the Marketing department in the district to store the procured paddy.

Meanwhile, famers Mandra Sarvaiah, Mandra Lingaiah of Dandempally, woman famers Mandadi Indiramma expressed their pleasure over the facilities being arranged at the paddy procurement centre of Arjalabavi and informed that there is no dearth of gunny bags but farmers are forced to purchase Sutli, Dabbadam on own and have to pay the hamili labour charges during the paddy weighing and loading into the lorries.

They further informed that in the Congress government, even expenses of Suthili, dabbadam and hamali charges used to be paid by the government in the interest of farmers.