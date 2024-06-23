Live
- Authorities should be alert during monsoons--Kottagudem MLA Koonanneni
- Heavy rain in Bhadradri kottagudem district
- Koonannesambashiva Rao attended the 2nd AITUC District Congress in Sarapaka as the Chief Guest
- Padma Shri awardee Sakini Ramachandraiah passed away at her home due to illness
- Outrage in Rajasthan Over Education Minister's Remarks On DNA Testing Of Tribals
- Security Forces Identify 35-40 Foreign Terrorists In Jammu Region, Intensify Counter-Terror Efforts
- Anna canteen launched in the Hyderabad
- CM Kejriwal knocks SC's door against interim stay on bail in excise policy case
- CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests
- 'So sad we can't see you all play in Australia': Khawaja hits back at CA after Afghanistan win
Ramachandraya of Bavi Koonavaram village of Manuguru mandal was selected for the Padma Shri award by the then Telangana government for presenting the history of Sammakka Sarakka in the form of art in the Medaram Jatara.
*Received the Padma Shri Award from the then President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. District Collector Jitesh V Patil paid tribute to Ramachandraiah's death.
