Padma Shri awardee Sri Bhashyam Vijaya Sarathi no more

Karimnagar: Padma Shri awardee Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi (86) breathed his last on Wednesday.

He hailed from Chegurthi village of Karimnagar rural mandal and had been residing in Karimnagar for some time. Born on March 10, 1936 to Narasimhacharya and Gopamamba, Vijayasarathi started writing poetry at the age of seven.

Sribhashyam, who cultivated the knowledge of Sanskrit learned from his mother showed great talent as a cultured scholar even though his primary education was in Urdu medium.

At the age of 16, Sribhashyam came into limelight by writing epic poems like "Vishadalahari", "Shabari Paridevanam" and using maximum number of 'dhatas' in his poetry. He wrote novels

"Sarada Padakinkini" at the age of 11, "Manorama" novel at the age of 17 and "Pravina Bharatam" at the age of 18.

He made his mark as a poet at the age of 22 and wrote more than 100 books in Telugu. Suprabhatas, patriotic works, Adhikshepa Kavitalu, Apta Lekha, Khandakavya series, translation works, Varnana Kavya also came from the pen of Sribhashyam.

Calling every citizen to join hands to protect the integrity of the country's independence, he participated in poet gatherings organised in many cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and Delhi on an all-India level.

He set up a Yajnavaraha Kshetra has been set up on the Bommakal road on the banks of the Manair river and popularised the basic knowledge of the Vedas For the past three and a half decades. Vijayasarathi, who worked for the promotion of Sanskrit language, led an exemplary life for today's generation.

Many prominent people expressed deep condolences on the death of Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi due to illness on Wednesday. Along with the CMO office, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the death of Sribhashyam.

State Planning Commission Vice President Vinod Kumar, engineer Kola Anna Reddy, Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar, ,Ex Mp.Captain Lakshmi Kantha Rao Karimnagar Mp,Bjp state president Bandi sanjay kumar Bc,civil supply minister Gangula Kamalaker expressed deep condolences. District Collector RV Karnan went to Vijayasaradhi's house and paid his last respects.