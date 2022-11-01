Paisa-daru time

Hyderabad: The high-decibel bypoll campaign, which also saw a high drama of alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs, would come to an end on Tuesday evening and the focus would shift towards vote management.



Despite the seizure of cash by the police, money flow is something which could not be contained. It is learnt that the representatives of the three parties were vying with each other to woo the voters by offering money ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per voter.

There are rumours that the ruling party and the BJP have some coverts and the strategies are being evolved from time to time based on the feedback they get from inside sources. That is how the Sushee Infra and Mining issue had come to light, sources allege.

The political parties are adopting new methods to transfer money to the voters. They are said to be using the UPI payment method and transferring money through Google Pay, Phone Pe etc to avoid being caught by the police.

It is said that farm labourers, daily wage workers, auto drivers and mechanics will be offered anything from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per vote. On election day, the rate of each voter is likely to go up to Rs 10,000.

The chances of buying the voters through competitive bidding is also not ruled out on the polling day. This means that the leaders will go to the houses of the voters and pay the money more than what their rivals had offered to pay.



Similarly, arrangements have been made to transport Munugodu voters who are staying in places like Hyderabad. Those living in places like Mumbai have been contacted and urged to come to vote. The parties promised to meet the expenditure they incur on travel and food. The parties are also ready to gift premium brand liquor bottles in lieu of money if the voters want. "Do not let even a single vote be missed," is the instruction given by the top leadership of TRS and BJP to their ground-level workers.