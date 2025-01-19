Palamuru Pediatrician Dr. Shekar Congratulates Para-Olympian Deepti Jeevanji

Mahabubangar: Palamuru's renowned pediatrician and Medical Director of Ravi Children's Hospital, Dr. Shekar, has lauded para-Olympian athlete Deepti Jeevanji for her remarkable achievement of receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award. Deepti was honored by Honorable President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dr. Shekar expressed immense pride in Deepti's accomplishment, describing it as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation. He stated that her journey symbolizes determination and serves as a beacon of hope for individuals aiming to make their mark in sports, especially those from Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also congratulated Deepti and emphasized the government's commitment to fostering sports talent through an improved sports policy. He reiterated the state's focus on ensuring that more athletes from Telangana excel in national and international arenas.

Deepti Jeevanji, hailed as the pride of Warangal, continues to inspire with her achievements, shining a light on the potential of para-athletes in the country.