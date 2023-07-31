Palamuru Robin Hood Sayanna’s birth anniv celebrated grandly

Mahbubnagar: Panduga Sayanna’s birth anniversary was grandly celebrated in Mahbubnagar on Saturday. Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud paid rich floral tributes to the great hero of the poor, at his grave yard in Veerannapeta. While speaking on the occasion, the Excise Minister reminded that Panduga Sayanna was a hero of the poor who fought against the feudal society and atrocious rule of the Deshmukhs, Patels and Zamindars, who fleeced the poor and tortured the Dalits and downtrodden classes during the period of Nizam rule between 1980 and 1900.

Panduga Sayanna, fought against the zamindars, who looted the public in the name of taxes and they also took their land forcefully. Sayanna, formed his own army and looted the rich and distributed the wealth to the poor. However, the Zamindars and Patels at that time termed him as a Dacoit and got him killed with the help of Nizam’s army.

Even today, some sections of the people in Telangana, sing the folk songs about the heroic feats of Panduga Sayanna. The Excise Minister said that the People of Palamuru are proud to have a great hero who fought against the rich and atrocious Patel, patwari and Deshmukhs rule during those times.

Panduga Sayanna developed his own arms and ammunition and even formed his own army. He was the first person from backward classes to dared to form his own kingdom and wanted to change the systems during those times.

The Minster later visited Padmavathi colony and garlanded to the statue of Panduga Sayanna and paid rich tributes to the great hero of the land. “Panduga Sayanna was God of the poor in those days. He sacrificed his life for the sake of the poor and down trodden. We have already published a detail history of Panduga Sayanna and his life history and even kept it in Telangana Secretariat. We are trying to give full publicity about his life history to the people in Telangana state,” informed the Excise minister.