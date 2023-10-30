  • Menu
Paleru: Several join BRS

Highlights

Palair: Around 20 families of Rajaram village from different parties joined the BRS party in the presence of Paleru MLA Kandala Upender Reddy at...

Palair: Around 20 families of Rajaram village from different parties joined the BRS party in the presence of Paleru MLA Kandala Upender Reddy at Khammam Sai Ganesh Nagar camp office on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Upender Reddy welcomed them warmly and exhorted them to strive for party victory in the elections.

