Palle Pragathi-2: Best Gram Panchayats to get cash incentives

Warangal: The Gram Panchayats (GPs) that accomplish 100 per cent results targeted by the Palle Pragathi, a programme aimed at improving greenery, cleanliness and basic infrastructure in villages would get cash incentives, Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said.



Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, the Collector said that Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has decided to encourage the GPs, which achieve desired results of the Palle Pragathi during the second phase, with cash incentives. It may be mentioned here that second phase of Palle Pragathi is scheduled to begin on January 2.

"The top three GPs in each mandal would be selected based on their performance. The incentives would carry a cash reward between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh," Patil said. The government's focus would be on parameters such as dumping yards, graveyards, cleanliness drive, the Haritha Haram, soak pits etc, he added.

The Minister wants a friendly contest between the GPs and those villages which perform well in the Palle Pragathi would get funds for the construction of roads, he said.

The Sarpanches and officials concerned need to work in tandem to achieve desired results, the Collector said.

The officials entrusted with the duty of Palle Pragathi, village and mandal levels, would also get cash rewards and certificate of appreciation on Republic Day, the Collector said.