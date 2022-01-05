Palwancha case: Injured daughter of couple succumbs to burn injuries

One of the daughters of the couple who suffered severe burn injuries died while undergoing treatment at Kothagudem hospital. With the death of the girl, Sahithi, the death toll in Ramakrishna's family went up to four.

It is known that Ramakrishna and his family committed suicide due to financial constraints. Before committing suicide, Ramakrishna set his wife and daughters on fire. While the couple and one of their daughters burnt alive, another daughter succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile, the police who recovered a suicide note from Ramakrishna found that TRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao accused-2 in the FIR. Ramakrishna in the suicide note said that Raghavendra Rao responsible for their suicide.

