Paper mill violating workers’ rights: Praveen Kumar

Kagaznagar: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar alleged that the management of Sirpur Paper Mill is trampling on workers’ rights and discriminating between local and non-local employees.

Speaking at a workers’ meet on Tuesday, where he was the chief guest, he stated that while the country upholds justice, a separate form of justice seems to prevail at the mill, violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality.

He criticized the management for failing to provide even basic amenities such as water in workers’ quarters. He further pointed out that leave entitlements have been reduced, pensions are not being paid, increments are not being implemented, and even punch-in systems have not been installed at work locations.

He also alleged that the local MLA has not had the courage to speak up for the workers. He emphasised that the workers are not demanding trucks, shares in resources like bamboo, water, or paper, nor are they asking for contracts — their only demand is for happiness and dignity in their work.

He concluded by saying that both the company and its employees must thrive together. The event was attended by numerous company workers and other participants.