Paramita chairman on study tour to Finland

Karimnagar: Paramita Schools and Explorica Chairman Dr E Prasad Rao is part of 20-member delegation from India visiting Finland to study Finnish education systems and practices.

The team on a weeklong study tour from 14th to 20th May is expected to learn the Finnish education, one of the best known for its research driven practices. The team of educators drawn from across the Country are visiting ECCE , Primary and Secondary schools of high repute and trying to understand the world’s best practices in school education. As part of the study tour , the team has planned to visit and study eight prominent Schools.

