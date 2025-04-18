Paramita students excel in Olympiad

Karimnagar: In the recently conducted Olympiad competitions organised by Indian Talent Search Olympiad (INTSO) Vijayawada for various subjects, students from Paramita Heritage School in Padmanagar, Kothapalli mandal, performed extremely well.

8 students showed their talent and secured the top 5 positions at the national level. As part of this, T. Virat of class 6 in mathematics secured the 4th rank at the national level, A. Ashrith is ranked 2nd at the national level, Tilak Israni is ranked 3rd at the national level, Veldi Harshini is of class 8, Siri Reddy is ranked 5th at the national level, Aptitude Z Degree is of class 7, Ashrith is of class 8, and Ashrith is of class 5 at the national level. Sai Rishit has secured third rank at the national level and has won prizes and merit certificates, said the headmaster Gopikrishna.