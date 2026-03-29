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Paramita students shine in Ramanujan Mathematics Olympiad

  • Created On:  29 March 2026 1:13 PM IST
Paramita students shine in Ramanujan Mathematics Olympiad
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Hanumakonda: Studentsof Paramita Heritage School achieved notable success in the Srinivasa Ramanujan Mathematics Olympiad, organised by the Srinivasa Ramanujan Foundation, by securing top ranks at the state level.

According to Headmaster Gopikrishna, P. Pranav Chandra of Class 10 secured the first rank, while Kashyap Chenna of Class 9 achieved the second rank in the competition.

The achievers were congratulated by Chairman Dr E. Prasada Rao, along with directors, faculty members, and staff of the institution, who lauded the students for their outstanding performance in mathematics.

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Srinivasa Ramanujan Mathematics OlympiadParamita Heritage Schoolstudent achievementstate ranksHanumakonda education
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