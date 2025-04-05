  • Menu
Partial train cancellations due to line block

Partial train cancellations due to line block
Hyderabad: Due to line block between Castle Rock – Kulem stations over South Western Railway for track maintenance works, few trains are partially cancelled.

Train no-17039 (Secunderabad – Vasco Da Gama), will be partially cancelled between Hubli – Vasco Da Gama (short terminated at Hubli), from 18, 23, and 25 April. Train no-17419/17021(Tirupati / Hyderabad – Vasco Da Gama) will be partially cancelled between Hubli – Vasco Da Gama (short terminated at Hubli), from 18 and 25 April.

