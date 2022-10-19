Parties cooperation sought for voters registration

Mahbubnagar: The Local Bodies additional Collector Tejas Nandala Pawar urged all the political parties from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district to cooperate for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad, Teachers MLC Constituency voter registration process in the district.

While taking part in an all-party meeting on Tuesday, referring to the registration of MLC voters of Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad teachers, the additional Collector said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission, a public notice was issued on the September 1 intimating all the teachers of Mahbubnagar district to get themselves register as a voter for the Teachers MLC election.

The additional Collector advised all the teachers to submit their applications for voter registration before November 7. After verification of all the registered voters, a draft voter list will be published on November 23. If there are any objections, the authorities will receive them from November 23 to December 9 and all objections will be resolved on December 25, and the final voter list will be published on December 30, informed Tejas Nandlal. To be eligible for the teachers to vote in the MLC elections, they must fulfill few criteria set by the Election Commission. He added that the Mahbubnagar RDO will be the AERO for this election and all tehsildars will be designated officers. He urged members of all the political parties to extend their helping hand in ensuring that the teachers MLC election voter registration process is conducted successfully by creating awareness among the teachers and pitch their awareness programme in all the schools and educational institutions. He also advised the teachers to registered their vote before November7 and not wait until the last minute.

The additional Collector disclosed the details of the respective educational institutions to the representatives of the political parties according to the GO and urged them to help authorities in spreading awareness and catalyze the teacher voter registration process.

K Seetaramarao, additional Collector Revenue, Saibaba representing Congress party, Anjaiah, G Ravinder Reddy from BJP, Lakshmaiah from BSP, Killegopal from CPM, Satyam Yadav from TRS, Sadhatullah from AIMIM, Rammohan from CPI attended the meeting.