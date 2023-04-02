  • Menu
Nalgonda: 'Party will propagate facts to rule out false propaganda'

Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy addressing party cadres during a BRS party meeting on Saturday


Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy says after State formation, people of all sections have been benefited in one or other form by the government

Thipparthi (Nalgonda): Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy said that after the formation of Telangana State, development and welfare schemes have been the two major focus of the State government. People of all sections have been benefited in one or other form by the government, he added. He said that after the formation of Telangana, the government, under the leadership of KCR, has put the State in the growth path and has been advancing towards steady development.


He said that people should take stock of what was once the condition of electricity, drinking water, irrigation, fertilizers and seeds. BRS cadres have asked to inform the people about the facts so that they should know the real situation and not believe the false propaganda coming on social media, he stressed He called upon the people that KCR's leadership should be further strengthened in the next election. On Saturday, he took part in Thipparthimandal level AathmiyaSammelanam held at AnishettyDuppalapally. In this programme, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, ZP chairman Banda Naresnder Reddy, ZPTC Pasham Ram Reddy, DCCB director Pasham Sampath Reddy, local sarpanch VantapakaParushuRamulu and party ranks participated in large number.


X