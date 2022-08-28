Passport offices to be open on Saturdays for PCC clearance

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office has decided to open all the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs/PSLKs) on Saturdays in its jurisdiction to speed up the processing of the police clearance certificates (PCC) keeping in view the employment/educational opportunities of passport holders.

Grant of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) is one such service extended to the passport holders by the Passport Offices in their respective jurisdiction. PCC applications are submitted by valid passport holders for obtaining citizenship of another country/pursuing education/research/employment/employment visa/work and others.

Presently, the appointment cycle for obtaining Police Clearance Certificate under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad is 3 weeks. Applicants visiting RPO Hyderabad have been requesting to advance their appointments to suit their requirements. According to a press release issued by the RPO, Hyderabad, during a recent visit to RPO the External Affairs Secretary Ausaf Sayeed this matter was discussed at length.

Keeping in view the employment/educational opportunities of passport holders, it has been decided to open all Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs/PSLKs) under jurisdiction of RPO, Hyderabad at Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki, one each in Nizamabad and Karimnagar on Saturdays to exclusively process applications from Police Clearance Certificates.

Citizens have to submit the PCC applications online for the nearest PSK as per their decision. Such applicants can walk-in to the respective PSKs on Saturday to get processed their application. All PSKs under the jurisdiction of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad would start functioning on the above modalities from Saturday September 3.