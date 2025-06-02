Pasula Ramadevi is MBNR president of BC Mahasabha

Mahabubnagar: Pasula Ramadevi has been unanimously elected as the district president of the Telangana BC Mahasabha.

Addressing a women’s gathering presided over by Vennasetti Kummari Ramachandraiah on Sunday, Ramadevi asserted that political awareness among women is crucial for achieving political power for the Backward Classes (BCs).

Under the leadership of BC Mahasabha National President Mettudi Srinivas Mudiraj, a full-fledged women’s committee was elected unopposed.

In her address, Ramadevi stressed the need for BC women to rise above the role of a mere vote bank and claim their rightful share in governance. She appealed to all political parties to allocate seats for women in the upcoming local body elections as per reservation norms.

Further, Ramadevi demanded that the government ensure 42% reservation for BCs in local body polls and urged women to avail the benefits of government schemes effectively.

The event saw the participation of Telangana BC Mahasabha State Working President Kandamuri Brahmaiah, leaders Hariprakash Goud, Kurmaiah, State Vice President Uma, Secretary Chandrakala Mudiraj, Mahasabha President Mettukadi Prabhakar Mudiraj, Kummari Sangham President Buggayya, Basavaraju, and several other leaders.