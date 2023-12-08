Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu wishes KCR a speedy recovery

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that he was saddened to know that former chief minister and BRS chief KCR had slipped and got hip injured.

He said that he is praying to God for KCR's speedy full recovery and wished K Chandrasekhar Rao would overcome ill health with courage. He hoped that KCR would recover and serve the people.

It may be recalled that former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fell and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital. Doctors said that KCR's left leg hip bone should be transplanted. They said it will take six to eight weeks to recover. He is currently under the supervision of doctors.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu also responded to KCR's injury and wished a speedy recovery. "Concerned to learn that KCR Garu has sustained an injury. I pray for his complete and swift recovery," Naidu wrote on his X handle.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inquired about KCR's health condition and gave orders to the officials. CM Revanth Reddy wished former CM KCR a speedy recovery.

