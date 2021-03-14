Pawan Kalyan lashes out at Telangana BJP, alleges insult

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan slammed Telangana BJP alleging that the BJP leaders insulted them. "Although the Janasena party is working with BJP at the centre, the BJP leaders of Telangana insulted the Janasena party," Pawan Kalyan said.



On Sunday, the actor and politician took part in the party formation day celebrations. While speaking, he said that Telangana BJP demeaned their party and repeatedly made insulting remarks. "Since the BJP treated Janasena with disrespect, the Janasena party is extending support to the TRS candidate Vani Devi in the MLC election," the Janasena chief said.

He also lauded the reforms initiated by the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in various sectors.