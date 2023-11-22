Pawan Kalyan to begin his election in Telangana today

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is going to start the Telangana election campaign on Wednesday. The Jana Sena party has released the details of the Pawan Kalyan’s public meetings to be held on Wednesday and Thursday. Pawan will participate in the Vijayasankalpa Sabha to be held under the auspices of the BJP in Warangal today. He will be campaigning on behalf of the party as part of the alliance with the BJP in this election.

The Warangal Sabha will begin at 2 PM this afternoon. His tour will continue in three constituencies tomorrow. Pawan will address meetings in Kothagudem tomorrow at 11 am, Suryapet at 2 pm and Dubbaka at 4.30 pm. The Jana Sena said that the schedule of other programs in which Pawan will participate will be announced later. It is known that Jana Sena is contesting in 8 seats in Telangana assembly elections.