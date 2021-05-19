Pay money immediately after paddy procurement, demands farmers

Mahbubnagar: Paddy farmers supported by BC Sena leaders staged a protest at Gangapur market yard in Jadcherla mandal on Wednesday, demanding that the government must deposit money in farmers' accounts as soon as the authorities concerned procure paddy from them.

Speaking at the protest, BC Sena leader Mandla Swamy said marketing and procurement authorities were harassing farmers by not depositing money in their accounts even 10-15 days after procuring paddy. Not only this, the procurement authorities were threatening farmers that until and unless their consignment was transported, it was farmers' responsibility to take care of procured paddy, he added.

He said once the procuring agency procures paddy from farmers, it is the responsibility of the agency or the authorities concerned. Swamy demanded the agency must upload the details of paddy procured on computer and immediately release the amount to farmers.

Farmers from Kaverammapet, Gangapur and Peddaiahkunta Thanda staged a protest and demanded the government to immediately look into their issue and deposit the amount into their account. Hunya Nayak of Peddaiah Kunta Thanda lamented that he sold his paddy to the government agency 11 days ago, but till date the authorities have not taken away the consignment. "They are asking me to take care of the paddy bags kept at Ganapur market until it is transported. For the past one week, I am staying in the market yard looking after gunny bags and urging the authorities to take the paddy immediately. But they are not transporting the procured paddy and threatening me that I will not get money if anything goes wrong," he alleged.