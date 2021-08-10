Pay Rs 15K for no inspection, agricultural officer in Telangana creates Whatsapp group for bribe

An agriculture officer who created a Whatsapp for bribing has been caught by the Anti-Coruption Bureau.



Narlapati Mahesh Chander has been working as Agriculture Officer (AO) of Chandragonda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He demanded money on monthly basis from fertilizer traders, creating a Whatsapp group where he asked to pay Rs 15,000 in order not to go for inspection.

The shops owners of six fertilzer shops -- Maccha Kumar, Goda Satyam, Erram Seetha Ramulu, Mukesh, Venkatramaiah, Chandar Rao approached Anti-Corruption Bureau on July 30. The shop keepers hatched a plan to trap the officer and collected the money to give to Mahesh. Mahesh was caught red-handed while collecting Rs 90,000 from Satyam and Seetharamulu.

The ACB CI Raghu Babu conducted searches at his home in Ashwaraopet. The ACB sleuths said that they have complained to the higher authorities in Agriculture Department.