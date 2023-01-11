Pay salaries on time: Aruna to KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna and State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, IT Minister K T Rama Rao and BRS party for making toll claims and levelling baseless allegations against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aruna asked the TRS bosses to first answer why the State government was not able to pay salaries to its employees and talking about the Russia-Ukraine war.

She also asked why the government has not yet released free ration to people despite the Centre allocated rice to the State.

Before questioning the Centre and making baseless allegations, Aruna asked the CM and KTR to answer how many acres were provided water after spending lakhs on the Kaleswaram Project. Besides, she also asked why the KCR government had robbed Central funds released into the bank account of panchayats in the State.

She dubbed BRS leaders blind and not able to see Rs 3.68 lakh crore that the Centre released to the State for the past three years. She said BJP has dared the ruling party government for the past three years to come for an open debate on the Central released to the State. "But, they are shying away".

Prabhakar told the media that the CM had claimed his party would give a new direction and make qualitative changes in the country; he will organise the first public meeting of BRS outside the State. either in north India or any other State. However, KCR realised that there are no takers and there is no response to BRS as he expected.

Now he is organising the first BRS meeting in Khammam district.

He said people and farmers of Khammam have not forgotten the atrocities of the CM who had handcuffed farmers and paraded in streets for raising voice against his anti-farmer policy. He demanded KCR to first apologise to people of Khammam before organising a public meeting there.

On the list of invitees to the meeting, Prabhakar said "They either belong to a family who enjoy family rule. Or, those leaders who are involved in various corruption cases, liquor scams and rejected by people."

Referring to BRS-communist party nexus, he alleged that KCR had taken support of the communist party during the Munugodu bye-election realising that his party had no base there. "It is like giving oxygen to a patient (communist) who is on death bed, Prabhakar quipped.

He alleged that the State Congress leaders have been enacting drama to save the CM whose drama of poachgate was exposed by the HC and handed over the case to CBI.