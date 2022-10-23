PCC plans grand welcome as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters TS today

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter the State on Sunday.

The yatra will cover nine Assembly constituencies and seven Parliament segments across the State. The TPCC has constituted 13 committees consisting of party leaders to supervise the yatra and make arrangements for its successful organisation.

The yatra will enter the State at Gudabellur in the undivided Mahbubnagar district from Raichur of Karnataka.

TPCC has made an elaborate arrangements to accord a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi in the State. Rahul Gandhi will take a break by keeping in view of Diwali festival after entering the Telangana State.

The yatra will resume on October 27 and will be held for 16 days. Rahul Gandhi will cover 375 kms in the State as part of his yatra.

The party leaders have decided to hold corner meetings and face-to-face interactions with Rahul Gandhi in the State during the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi will walk for 20 to 25 km every day as part of his Yatra. He will stay overnight at Bowenpally of Secunderabad.

Rahul will address a corner meeting at Necklace road in the State capital. The yatra will cover Assembly constituencies like Makthal, Narayankhed, Devarakadra , Jadcherla Shad Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Goshamahal, Nampally, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, SherLingampally, Patancheru, Sangareddy Andol and Narayankhed.