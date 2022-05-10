PCC puts an end to discord between leaders

Warangal: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has put an end to the row between Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy and his counterpart in Jangaon Janga Raghava Reddy. The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chaired by G Chinna Reddy warned Janga not to meddle with the affairs of Warangal DCC. The DAC which met on May 1 was of the opinion that Janga needs to restrict his political activities to Jangaon district and Palakurthi Assembly constituency from where he contested in 2018 elections.

Although the DAC took a decision in this regard on May 1 a letter in this regard came to light on Monday. The DAC also felt it as a gross indiscipline on part of Janga. He was also told to coordinate with Naini.

It may be mentioned here that Janga had organised meetings and was participating in political activities in Hanumakonda and Warangal districts without the knowledge of Naini.

Further, it's alleged that Janga has been projecting himself as the potential candidate for the Warangal West constituency in the next elections. It did not go down well with Naini, and against this backdrop, he lodged a complaint with the TPCC.

It may be mentioned here that Naini has pinned his hopes on the Warangal West seat for a long time. In the 2018 elections, Naini had to make way for Telugu Desam candidate Revuri Prakash Reddy as part of a grand alliance.