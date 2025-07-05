PCC to issue show cause notice to Jadcherla MLA

Hyderabad: The TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has asked the disciplinary committee to issue show cause notice to Congress MLA from Jadcherla Anirudh Reddy for his controversial statements.

Mahesh Kumar Goud took a strong objection to Anirudh Reddy’s comments that ‘covert operatives’ allegedly operated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were operating in Telangana.

“We are seriously looking into Anirudh Reddy’s comments. No one should cross the party’s disciplinary line,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

He said there could be covert operatives in every party. Before making any comments, there should be strong evidence to support the charges, he maintained. When it comes to discipline, there will be no relaxation to anybody in the party, he warned.