PCC vice-president Mujahid pledges to strengthen party
Hyderabad: Congress leader Mujahid Alam Khan has expressed his gratitude to Telangana’s top Congress leadership, following the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) decision to appoint him as PCC Vice President, as part of the new state executive committee.
He affirmed his intention to fulfill all responsibilities assigned to him and to continue his active participation in party affairs to further strengthen the Congress in Telangana.
“I am committed to upholding the dignity of this position and will dedicate myself to the party’s principles,” Khan stated. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gadam Prasad Kumar, AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud after his appointment was announced. The announcement has been met with congratulations from his supporters.