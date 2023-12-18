PCC’s PAC meeting discusses crucial issues

Hyderabad: The first Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of PCC following the Telangana Assembly polls discusses crucial issues including strategies to be adopted for Lok Sabha polls and streamlining the posts within the existing State unit.

The meeting being attended by AICC (TS) incharge, Manickam Tagore, Chief Minister and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MP V Hanumantha Rao discussed the key issues in view of ensuing General Elections. As Telangana turns out to be a State with Congress as ruling party and the Grand Old party leading the INDIA block, the leadership discussed the strategies besides seat-sharing with the allies Left parties.









Besides this, the party also has detailed discussion on available options for PCC’s position after Revanth became Chief Minister of the State. The upbeat Congress party which is confident of making maximum out of 17 Parliamentary seats for the Lok Sabha will be reorganising the party positions by including accommodating the important leaders in the different positions. The party leadership also discussed appointing leaders in nominated posts in the new government.

