Peddapalli: ASI killed in road accident

Peddapalli: An ASI, Tatichettu Bhagyalakshmi (51) was killed on the spot in a road accident here on Thursday.

The incident occurred when she was traveling on a two-wheeler which was hit by a speeding lorry from behind at Kaman centre at the district headquarters. The deceased was working at Kamanpur police station in the district and hails from Kalva Srirampur.

Bhagyalakshmi's 16 years old daughter was injured in the incident and was rushed to nearby hospital for treatment. The lorry driver was on a run, and the lorry which caused the accident was said to be registered in Gujarat.