Peddapalli: DCC chief extends help to accident victims

Peddapalli: A private bus overturned and a large number of passengers were injured in the incident that took place at Katnapalli in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapelli district on Monday.

A Muslim family from Ramagundam in the district went to Hyderabad for a wedding with their relatives and on their way back to Ramagundam in a bus on Monday. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider inuring more than 40 passengers. The condition of many people is critical.

DCC president Makkan Singh Raj Tagore rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar and the serious ones to the Good Life private hospital to provide them with quality medical care.

After talking to the chief medical officers and admitting those who are serious to Good Life private hospitals, he assured that to bear the cost of the treatment if necessary to provide quality treatment with the hospital doctors.

also, if anyone is serious, they will be transported to Hyderabad and provide them with high quality medical care, he said. President of Karimnagar City Congress Narender Reddy, Youth Congress Working President Nazim, Ramagundam Congress minority cell president Ghaus Baba, Shankar, Fazal and others were present