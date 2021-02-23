Peddapalli: Manthani lawyers seek action against CP

Peddapalli: The representatives of the Manthani Bar Association alleged that the police are carrying out investigation into the murder case of the High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani in a biased way.

A general body meeting with the representatives of the Manthani Bar Association was held here in Manthani of Peddapalli district on Monday. They condemned the comments made by Police Commissioner V Sathyanarayana against Manthani lawyers and murder of lawyer couple that 'legal factionism is going on Manthani'.

They passed a resolution to take action against the comments made by the Police Commissioner which violated the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution to the citizens of India.

They decided to boycott the court until March 1 and urged the remaining Bar Associations to extend their support. They appealed to the High Court to take immediate action against the Police Commissioner as per law for making comments against the lawyers.

They also decided not to take up the murder case of lawyer couple to argue in support of culprits and requested other Bar Associations to respect their decision by not taking up case.

They decided to appeal to the High Court requesting it to hand over the case to the CBI and establish a fast track court for giving verdict immediately and to support the family of slain lawyer couple by all means.

Manthani Bar Association president Hari Babu, vice president Bhaskar Reddy, general secretary Raman Kumar, members Radha Kishan, Vijay Kumar, Anjaneyulu, Srikanth Rao and executive members Rajendar and Srinivas were present among others.

However, Police Commissioner V Sathyanarayana issued a rejoinder clarifying that he has no intention of hurting the sentiments of lawyers not the Bar Association members. He appreciated the services rendered by members of Manthani Bar Association.