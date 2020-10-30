Peddapalli: Sub-registrar office inaugurated

Peddapalli: Land issue-related services will be provided to the people transparently through Dharani portal, said Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana after inaugurating additional rooms to provide sub-register services at Tahsildar office here on Thursday. Local MLA D Manohar Reddy also present on the occasion.

The Additional Collector, Peddapalli MLA and revenue officials in Peddapalli observed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launching the Dharani portal in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana said the government had introduced new Revenue Act to provide better services to the public and through Dharani portal, services will be provided transparently to the public. Complete information regarding lands will be available through Dharani portal. He said as per the orders issued by the government, the registration process of agriculture lands will be done in Tahsildar office from now onwards. All transactions will be done with the agreement of Pattadar passbook holders and biometric authentication of landowners is mandatory for land transfers. By noticing such facts, the farmers must cooperate with the revenue officials, he urged.

The Additional Collector informed the government has already issued pattadar passbooks to landowners after solving all land issues in the district. All the unsolved land related issues will be solved very soon, he assured.

MLA Manohar Reddy said CM KCR had introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of the farming sector and for their wellbeing only, the CM brought a new revenue act. With Dharan portal, the land transformations will be done only with the permission of farmers, who own lands. All the officials from tahsildar to State Chief Secretary will work as per the guidelines issued by the state government following the guidelines mentioned under the new revenue act.

District Revenue Officer K Narasimha Murthi, Peddapalli RDP Shankar Kumar, Tahasildar Srinivas, Joint Sub-register T Raj Narendar, ZPTC Ramurthy, RIs Bhavani Prasad, Vara Lakshmi were present along with others.