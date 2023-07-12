Peddapalli: Wanted house burglar arrested, property worth Rs 12 lakh seized

Peddapalli: Sultanabad police arrested a property offender involved in eight thefts and seized Rs 12.11 lakh, 102 grams of gold and 945 grams of silver from his possession.



Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari told media persons on Tuesday that the accused Jetpat Pawan of Kalva Srirampur of Peddapalli district was arrested during vehicle inspections at Kalva Srirampur.

He was sent to jail after a case was registered in Chennuru and Bellampally two town police station regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl in the name of love in 2022. At that time, Pawan learned how to easily commit thefts with the other prisoners in the jail.

After being released from jail, he used to inspect locked houses during the day and broke the locks at night and committed thefts. It is said that accused Pawan committed theft in two houses under Sultanabad police station, five houses under Kalva Srirampur police station and one house under Potkapalli police station, the CP said.

On the July 5, he broke the lock of Ravula Mallaya’s house in Alipur of Sultanabad mandal and stole Rs 11 lakh, 25 tolas of silver and six and a half tolas of gold from the house. On the basis of the complaint filed by the victims, the police a case and too up investigation, Rajeshwari said.

Cash, gold and silver ornaments stolen from eight houses were recovered from him. Sultanabad CI Jagadish, Kalva Srirampur and Sultanabad SIs Srinivas Vijayender and Ashok Reddy, ASI Tirupati, Raghu, staff Ramesh Rajesh, Ramesh, who handled the theft cases, were felicitated and given cash rewards. Peddapalli DCP Vaibhav and ACP Mahesh were present.