Pending development works in Karimnagar to complete soon: Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: All pending development works under the limits of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation would soon be completed, said City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao.

The Mayor along with Commissioner Seva Islawat, local corporators Chadagonda Buchireddy and Jangili Ailendhar Yadav toured municipal divisions 9 and 5 and launched various development works

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said Chief Minister KCR has released Rs 100 crore to the Municipal Corporation as part of CM's Assurances. Contractors were told to start all the development works and complete them with quality. The bills would be paid immediately.

He said that steps would be taken to develop slum areas. The long-awaited dump yard problem in the area would be resolved and the the dump yard would be modified through a bio-mining process with an allocation of Rs 30 crore and work would start in March.

The dump yard would be completely removed within 12 months from the commencement of works. A machinery system would be set up to mine the incoming garbage without any actual dump yard, he noted.

Sunil Rao said the Municipal Corporation would take steps to address all the issues in the merged villages and suburban divisions in the city. Drainages and CC roads were being constructed.

A main storm water drainage taken up under Smart City with an estimated at Rs 134 crore would be built and tenders have also been called. Rainwater from all parts of the city, sewage and dam seepage water would be diverted to the main drainage.

Development works with another Rs 100 crore would be taken up soon, he said, asking people to co-operate in the development work. DE Masood Ali, AE Gangadhar and Gafoor local people participated in these events.