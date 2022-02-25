Pending NREGS works stand to cancel: Collector Narayana Reddy 

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana reddy said that if the construction works of internal CC roads and CC drainages sanctioned under the Employment Guarantee Scheme have not started they will be cancelled.

On Friday, the Collector along with additional Collector Chitra Nidhra and DPO Jayasudha reviewed the ongoing work in the respective councils and municipalities in the district under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Special Development Fund, 15th Finance Commission Funds and MP Local Area Development Division etc. The Collector warned that those who fail to start the development works will have to cancel the work related to the villages and allocate it to other gram panchayats in the same constituency.

Narayana Reddy collected details of how many works are still pending and set clear deadlines to complete them.

He set February 28 deadline for the commencement of the pending works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. He expressed displeasure over non-commencement of work on CC drains and CC roads sanctioned under the Employment Guarantee for the financial year 2020-21 in several gram panchayats.

He said that besides guaranteeing employment, the rest of the works should be done on a war-footing and the initiative should be taken to complete them before the end of this financial year. Failure to do so could lead to difficulties in sanctioning the bills, he said.

CN Reddy advised the authorities to provide employment to labourers through the EGS and to undertake tasks that are beneficial to the people in the villages and complete them in time-bound manner. The Collector said that this would also make public utility assets available in the villages. Reddy said the development work would also get the full support of the people and the each official should take the initiative towards the work.

The video conference was attended by Additional Collector of Local Bodies Chitramishra, ZP CEO Govind, district panchayat officer Jayasudha, RDOs, Municipal Commissioners, engineering officers of the respective departments and officials of various mandals.