Pensioners call for fulfilment of manifesto promises

Hyderabad: Thousands of physically challenged citizens, Cheyutha pensioners, senior citizens, and destitute women gathered in Kollur Village, RC Puram Mandal, on Sunday, for the “Chalo Kollur – Maha Garjana” public meeting. The event, held in the Patancheruvu Assembly constituency, marked a significant moment in Telangana’s grassroots mobilization for pension justice.

The gathering was led by Manda Krishna Madiga, a prominent activist and advocate for marginalized communities. Addressing the crowd, he criticized the state government for failing to deliver on its election promises. “It’s been 21 months since Revanth Reddy garu came to power—not on the strength of his family or caste, but on the trust of 55 lakh poor pensioners,” he said. “Yet, not a single rupee has reached them.”

Before the 2023 elections, Telangana had 45 lakh pensioners. Since then, another 10 lakh eligible applicants have sought assistance. The Congress manifesto had promised Rs 6,000 monthly pensions for the physically challenged and Rs 4,000 for elderly citizens, widows, single women, and other vulnerable groups. Revanth Reddy had publicly assured that pending applications would be cleared and funds deposited directly into accounts by December 9, 2023—Sonia Gandhi’s birthday.

“Those promises were nothing more than political stunts,” Manda Krishna declared. “Neither the ruling party nor the opposition has raised this issue in the Assembly. Even BRS, which made similar promises, has remained silent.”

He lamented that leaders from privileged backgrounds fail to grasp the daily struggles of pension-dependent families. “I come from such a family. I know the pain. That’s why I’ve been traveling across Telangana since July 15, awakening the conscience of the government.”

The meeting concluded with a call to intensify the agitation. Dharna programs will be organized in all 33 districts, and pensioners plan to block the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway in the coming days to demand attention. The movement aims to pressure the government into honoring its commitments and delivering long-overdue financial support.

The “Maha Garjana” was not just a protest—it was a declaration of dignity and determination. Pensioners from across Telangana stood shoulder to shoulder, demanding justice, accountability, and the fulfillment of promises that have remained on paper for far too long.