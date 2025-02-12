Live
Pensioners stage dharna for pension hike
Karimnagar: Telangana All Pensioners and Retired Employees Association Karimnagar wing leaders staged dharna in front of the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday.
The dharna was led under the leadership of the association president,Chandupatla Janardhan. Speaking on the occasion, Chandupatla Janardhan demanded that in the view of high inflation, the Central and State governments should think of EPS 95 pensioners and pay a basic pension of 9,000 basic along with DA.
Similarly, he demanded that additional facilities should be provided for the EPS pensioners such as the traveling concession, medical assistance and other government associated benefits. Later EPS Pensioners Central Committee members submitted a memorandum to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Selwatkar Tanaiah.