People are not innocent to believe false promises of Cong party: Harish Rao

Siddipet: Coming down heavily on the Congress party for misleading the people in the name of SC, ST declaration, Minister for Finance T Harish Rao said that the Telangana people were not innocent and they would not believe the false promises of the Congress party.

Speaking after distributing identity cards to 7,200 fishermen belonging to Siddipet and Dubbaka Assembly constituencies at Agriculture Market Yard here on Sunday, Harish Rao said that there would be fighting between winners and liars in the next Assembly elections.

“The Congress party is planning to conduct its AICC meeting in Hyderabad. The leaders are also preparing to tell lies in the name of declarations. I am simply asking the Congress leaders to answer why they did not implement these promises when they were in power for 60 years,” Harish Rao asked.

He further said that no one would believe in the Congress party which makes false declarations and reiterated that the people of Telangana had already made a self-declaration that K Chandrashekar Rao should be continued as the Chief Minister for the third time.

Stating that Telangana is only State in India which has spent Rs.2,000 crores for the welfare of fishermen, the Minister said the Telangana has achieved tremendous growth in the fish production and fishes are being exported from Siddipet to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal States.

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Minister for Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav, State Fisheries Commissioner LachiramBhukya, State Fishery Industrial Cooperatives Federation Vice Chairman DT Mallaiah, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, District Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and others were present.