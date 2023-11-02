People looking at BJP as alternative to BRS: Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that people of the State are looking at BJP as the only alternative for BRS.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Wednesday, he lashed at BRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving party tickets to those promoting corruption, engaged in the liquor mafia. “There is a visible opposition brewing against the ruling dispensation in the State. People are looking at BJP as the alternative to the BRS,” he added.

He along with BJP MPs Dr K Laxman, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP national vice-president D K Aruna have welcomed Rathod Bapu Rao,BRS sitting MLA from Boath Assembly constituency into the party.

TPCC general secretary and party leader from Munugodu, Ch Krishna Reddy, senior Congress leader from Yellareddy Assembly constituency, Subhash Reddy and Atul Reddy were among those welcomed into the party fold.

Kishan Reddy said that Bapu Rao joining is an indication of the growing popularity of the party in backward districts like Adilabad. He alleged that the Congress party which came to power in Karnataka five months ago have been levying the ‘Telangana Election Tax’ on the industrialists in that State to fund Telangana Assembly elections.

He said that the grand old party has miserably failed in implementing its guarantees in Karnataka but trying to repeat the same trick in Telangana to win the elections by misleading people in the name of guarantees.

Dr Laxman said that the people of the State are waiting to teach a lesson to the BRS trying to win elections by pouring money. He said BRS is insulting tribal MLAs. Additionally, the party will come with its election manifesto that aims for the welfare of people rather than attracting them.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to win the elections by performing pujas. But,pujas would yield results when done for the well-being of others but not when performed seeking to harm others, he pointed out.

He also questioned the silence of Chief Minister and State Minister KT Rama Rao on the reports of flaws emerging in the irrigation projects. He said people are worried about the repeated occurrences of faults emerging in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project and the barrages constructed under it.

Etala Rajeder alleged that the Congress party is trying to win the elections in Telangana with the help of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. However, the people of Telangana would not tolerate it, he pointed out.

D K Aruna said leaving and joining the political parties is a common thing during the elections. But, there is a positive vibe in favour of the BJP in Telangana being a corruption-free and disciplined party.

Bapu Rao explaining the humiliation he met in BRS said that not three tribal MLAs were given tickets by the ruling party. He vowed to work for the winning of BJP MLA candidate Soyam Bapurao contesting from Boath Assembly segment.