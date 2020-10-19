People of Pendlipakala catchment areas shifted to shelters

Neredugomma (Nalgonda): District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil has directed the officials concerned to provide shelter and medical facilities to the people in the affected areas of Pendlipakala water body catchment areas before the floods hit those areas.



On Sunday, he visited the surrounding areas of Pendlipakala water body, Mondi Kattala pond and Pervala water stream and interacted with the villagers of Pervaram, Vagu Thanda, Kindhi Vagu Thanda under Pandirigunta gram panchayat limits. He directed the officials to evacuate the people of Kindi Vagu Thanda, Pai Vagu Thanda, Singya Thanda along with Pilla Thanda of Konda Mallepalli mandal to safe places.

Implementing the directions of the Collector, officials shifted the people of the affected areas in RTC buses to shelters in the mandal and made arrangements and accommodation for them. Collector Patil also directed the officials to expedite the works to divert stored water and to prevent erosion of reservoir bund.

He was accompanied by ZP CEO Veerabrahma Chari, RDO Gopiram Nayak, chief engineer Narasimha, SE Ajay Kumar, EE Ajay Kumar, MRO Kiranmai, local SI and other officials.