People ready to oust BRS: Komatireddy

Jangaon: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he is determined to serve the Congress party even though he was up against some internal problems within the party. Speaking to party workers here on Sunday, he appealed to them to work hard to catapult Congress to power. “My sole agenda is to make Sonia Gandhi, who was instrumental in the formation of Telangana,” feel proud.

With the elections to the Assembly around, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is once again trying to hoodwink the people by making hollow promises, Komatireddy said, appealing to people to be watchful of KCR guiles. Komatireddy said that the Congress will win hands down in Jangaon defeating the sitting BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. “Muthireddy’s land grabbing was exposed by his own daughter Tulja Bhavani. What else people want to know to defeat him in the next elections,” Komatireddy said. Surveys also suggest that BRS will face the people’s wrath in the next elections. The Congress will clinch Jangaon seat with a huge majority, he added.

PCC Member Kommuri Prathap Reddy said that KCR failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people. KCR also neglected the genuine leaders who fought for separate Telangana, he said. KCR pushed the revenue surplus Telangana into a debt trap, Prathap Reddy said. He accused the KCR family of plundering the resources of Telangana.

PCC official spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud, Jillella Siddha Reddy, Kancha Ramulu, Sunkari Srinivas Reddy, Gangam Narsimha Reddy, Kommu Narsinga Rao, B Sivaraj Yadav, M Srinivas, Lingala Narsi Reddy and A Siddiramulu were among others present.