People should be alert in the wake of heavy rains in the district

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and District SP Giridhar Ravula alerted the people to be alert in the wake of heavy rains in the district.

Due to the increase in the water level in the Sarala Sagar project in Madanapuram mandal due to the rains on Wednesday, the District Collector visited the project along with the SP. The water level in the project was closely monitored.

The irrigation department officials present there were asked about the current water level in the Sarala Sagar project. The irrigation officials replied that 0.49 TMC of water has currently entered the project and two wooden siphons have been opened.

Speaking, the collector advised people to be alert and stay in safe areas in the wake of heavy rains for the next three days. He advised that any programs should be postponed for these two or three days. He advised people to be careful as the streams and ponds are flowing dangerously. He said that the entire district administration is ready to help the people and people need not worry. The collector advised people to immediately call the control room 08545 - 220351 and inform them if they have any problems.

The collector and SPs inspected the causeway that is flowing dangerously between the villages of Shankarampet and Dantanuru in Madanapuram mandal. Orders were issued not to allow anyone to cross the fast-flowing streams, causeways and bridges.

Speaking, the SP advised people to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains. He advised people not to go out unnecessarily and stay safe. Fishermen were also advised not to go fishing for the next two to three days. Travelers going to Atmakur from Wanaparthy and Kothakota should choose an alternative route from Devarakadra via Rajalam, and no one should go via Madanapur.

The SP assured that the district administration and police will be available 24 hours to ensure the safety of all people as the streams are flowing fast.

RDO Subrahmanyam, Irrigation Department officials, Revenue officials, and others are with the Collector.